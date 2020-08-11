Gibraltar Wins MedCruise Award

In the second edition of the annual MedCruise Awards, Gibraltar has won the award for the “Western Mediterranean MedCruise port showing the greatest commitment during the pandemic”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The MedCruise Association represents the second largest cruise market in the world. The Association organises the Awards, made up of several categories, to recognise excellence in the industry for those companies, organisations and individuals who are working harder to take this industry into a challenging and competitive future.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “Gibraltar is recognised as one of the leading cruise ports in the Western Mediterranean and this award, in these troubled times, further endorses our efforts to keep the Rock at the forefront of the cruise industry. Our membership of MedCruise is a vital part of our efforts to attract cruise ships to the Rock. We hope that once the current situation eases, we will once again welcome cruise passengers to our shores.”

Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi, said: “The Gibraltar Port Authority, in conjunction with HM Government of Gibraltar, has worked hard to ensure that cruise vessels have been serviced safely and efficiently during these challenging times. The introduction of protocols by the GPA at the start of the pandemic has helped to enhance the already strong relationship with the cruise industry and has allowed crew changes and technical calls to be carried out in a way that has protected both the local population and crew members alike. Gibraltar has once again demonstrated that it is a Port that can be relied upon by the shipping community.”





