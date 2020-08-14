National Celebrations 2020 Programme Of Events

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2020 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services, has announced the programme of events for this year’s Gibraltar National Celebrations.

A statement follows below:

As previously announced, due to COVID guidelines and keeping to social responsibility, the National Celebrations and National Day format will be different to previous years.

Commenting on the announcement, the SDGG Chairman Richard Buttigieg has said:

‘The SDGG has worked closely with Gibraltar Cultural Services to co-ordinate a wide-ranging series of events. We have put together a programme that will not require mass gatherings whilst at the same keeping the emphasis on celebration, offering a range of activities for all to enjoy in the spirit of this special occasion.

I am confident that Gibraltarians of all ages will have much to enjoy in the lead-up to and on National Day itself.’

For further information contact Forty Azzopardi on mobile 56641000 or the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.



