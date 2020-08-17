Government Accuses Together Gibraltar Of Jumping On NASUWT "Bandwagon"

The Government has accused Together Gibraltar of jumping on NASUWT's "bandwagon" and have highlighted that they received "comprehensive answers" on the subject during a previous session of Parliament.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is disappointed but not surprised that true to their established style of politics, Together Gibraltar have jumped on the latest bandwagon, this time on the re-opening of schools, despite having received comprehensive answers in Parliament and explanations given on the subject.

In line with established policy and practice, there has been constant consultation with teaching staff and their representatives at every stage of the locking and unlocking process. Prior to the closure of most schools in March, there were extensive meetings and discussions with the teachers’ Union as plans were put in place for schools to operate as a child supervision service with extended hours and over weekends and holidays. Throughout the period of lockdown there was again constant and extensive consultation with teachers and their representatives. Prior to the issuing of the Unlock the Rock document, the section on Education was sent in draft to NASUWT and was agreed with the Union. Prior to the re-opening of all schools for selected year groups on 26 May, the guidelines prepared by the Department of Education were again sent in draft to the Union and discussed with them. Further consultation will take place on the implementation of the guidelines for schools’ reopening in September which are currently being finalised by the Department of Education.

The history and practice of the last six months shows that dialogue and consultation with the Union on arrangements for schools has been extensive and constant. That is what will happen prior to the opening of the schools in September once the draft guidelines are finalised.

All of this has already been explained. Together Gibraltar would do well to listen to explanations which are given before making baseless assertions.