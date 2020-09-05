COVID Case In CCU

The Government and the GHA can confirm that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the CCU at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The patient is male and in the 40-50 age range.

A statement ended: “The public is reminded to follow the rules in order to protect themselves and others from COVID- 19. This includes wearing masks as advised, maintaining social distancing, regular hand-washing and restricting contact with the elderly or the vulnerable.

“It is also essential to abide by the rules that apply to restaurants and the law on public gatherings.”

