Customs Seize 418 Kilos Of Cannabis Resin At Sea

Written by YGTV Team on 11 September 2020 .

On Wednesday HM Customs Marine Unit recovered 13 bales of cannabis resin from the sea with the assistance of the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage.

A statement follows below:

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at approximately 0930hrs. Information was received that a suspect rigid inflatable boat was navigating at speed through British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. HM Customs Marine Unit was deployed and HMC Searcher was engaged in the chase within minutes. As a result, the suspect vessel commenced to carry out evasive manoeuvres and the persons onboard initiated jettisoning cargo. The suspect vessel gained distance through the rough easterly seas and exited BGTW, at this point HMC Searcher aborted the chase. A search was then conducted of the area together with the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage. A total of 13 bales of cannabis resin was retrieved from the sea, with an approximate weight of 418 kilos and a street value of over 2 million pounds.





