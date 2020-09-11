Changes To Golden Hour And Silver Time

Written by YGTV Team on 11 September 2020 .

As from Monday 14th September arrangements for over 70s and vulnerable people who wish to exercise in a sheltered environment using the ‘Golden Hour’ and ‘Silver Time’ will change due to the end of the bathing season.

The new arrangements are as follows:

Eastern Beach, Camp Bay and Commonwealth Park will be open on Mondays to Fridays, not including Bank Holidays, from 10.00hrs to 12.00hrs.

These venues are available to both users of the ‘Golden Hour’ and ‘Silver Time.’ Arrangements will continue to be kept under review depending on numbers and demand.

Eligibility for Golden Hour is as follows:

People who are aged over 70 (and may be accompanied by spouse if under 70)

Eligibility for Silver Time to anyone under the age of 70 is as follows :

If you have one of the following conditions and are under the care of a GHA Consultant for them:

- Under going Chemotherapy due to Cancer

- Have cancer of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphonma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

- If you have rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell).

- Are having targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

- You are pregnant and have significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

- You have severe respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

- Have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

- You have had a solid organ transplant (Lung, Kidney, Heart or Pancreas)

- If you are on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

- Have lung cancer and are undergoing radical radiotherapy

- Are having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

- If you have another condition that you believe may make you particularly vulnerable and therefore eligible, this will be considered

Anyone under the age of 70 who wishes to attend Silver Time should apply online by completing the following form

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Silvertimeform or alternatively contact the GHA on 20007022 between 9am to 3pm on weekdays and an access pass will be issued.

The public is reminded that the individuals to whom silver time is being made available are exceptionally vulnerable and they should respect this time for them and should not ask to use these areas if they do not fit into the criteria for Silver Time.