MAG Launches Instrument Loan Program

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2020 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has launched an Instrument Loan Program in order to help students of all ages who might be interested in learning a musical instrument.

A statement from MAG follows below:

We understand that learning a musical instrument can be an expensive endeavour, and to this effect we have asked the general public for donations of instruments in order to establish a program where we can loan these or a period of 3 months at no cost to the student.

We have had a great response and are very grateful for these donations and already received a number of guitars.

These have been refurbished at no cost by our in house guitar technician Ernest Slade from Slade's Guitar Services.

The program will allow the student to learn their instrument and evaluate whether or not they wish to continue learning at no cost to them.

Further the program promotes environmental awareness as many of these instruments have been repaired and recycled instead of having them disposed of.

If anyone is interested in learning an instrument please contact us via our facebook page and we will help in any way possible.

We also continue to ask the general public to donate any instruments they may not need no matter the condition, especially keyboards.