Two Moroccan Short Films To Be Streamed Next Tuesday

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2020 .

The strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has the pleasure to invite you to attend our first online broadcasting for the two Moroccan Short Movies on 22/09/2020 on our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation/

This event is part of our aims to create socio economic bridges between Morocco and Gibraltar.

The event will begin at 6pm Moroccan time and 7pm Gibraltar time, and by the end of the two movies, a discussion will begin with the two directors.

Talk show presenter: Our Patron Mr Henry Sacramento



Moviemakers:

1- Mr. Hamza Dakkoun: The Last Dance

2- Mr. Mohamed Said Zerbouh: 2020