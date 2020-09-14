Potential For A “Serious Accident” As More People Swim In Areas Of Commercial Operation

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2020 .

The Government has said that there has been a “significant increase” in members of the public swimming in open waters where commercial operations are often conducted - this has, they say, the “potential for a serious accident.”

A statement continued: “Open water swimmers are therefore reminded that permission must be obtained from the Captain of the Port prior to swimming in open waters (please refer to the Port Rules – Section 165 : Bathing which states ‘No person may bathe within the port except at such places as are authorized by the Captain of the Port’).

“Any individual wishing to swim in port waters, as defined in legislation, must have prior approval by submitting their request to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least 24 hours beforehand. Subject to approval by the Captain of the Port, this will allow the Gibraltar Port Authority to send out the appropriate notification to all parties using the waters, for the safety of the swimmers and commercial operators alike.

“Open water swimmers are advised to have a surface marker buoy attached at all times whilst swimming in order to warn approaching vessels that there are swimmers in the area. High visibility swimmer hats are also recommended to aid visibility.”

Pic by Bluefin Open Water Swimming Club