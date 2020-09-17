Gibraltar Heritage Trust Welcomes Parliament Building Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2020 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has said it welcomes the restoration of the Gibraltar Parliament building.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust warmly welcomes the news that the Gibraltar Parliament building, formally the Exchange and Commercial Library, will be restored as a single use building with expanded and dedicated space for Parliamentary business and functions. We also welcome the news that the plans for the installation of an external lift on the building will also now be reviewed in the light of the possibilities that the acquisition of the ground floor will provide. It will be recalled that the Trust were opposed to the installation of an external lift which would have jutted into John Mackintosh Square and altered the character of this historical square as well as the building’s western façade.

As a listed building, it is right that we should be looking to restore its integrity in a way that continues to give the building use into the future and continues to serve the community it has been so critical in supporting the formation of throughout its 200 year history.