Clean Up The World 2020 Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

The Clean up the World campaign will be taking place this Saturday.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG would like to announce that the Global Clean up Campaign will be taking place this Saturday in Gibraltar supported by a number of our regular teams.

Organisers are pleased to confirm that sensitive and important habitats will be tackled. This will ensure they will be in a better state of health in order to thrive over the next 12 months.

As well as making a difference to the sites tackled, this year filming of the areas during the weekend activity will also help spread more awareness and understanding of the issues surrounding litter and waste in our environment. Reports will also go to the relevant authorities over forgotten areas, or hotspots that spring up exposing underlying problems such as fly tipping. Chronic issues due to careless and repeated littering will also be highlighted for greater efforts on enforcement.

We are delighted as organisers that we are still able to have some activity this year and regret not having publicised and called for volunteers as we have done in the past. This is because we have followed official Covid advice to keep the operation specific and restricted.

Globally Clean up the World continues to resonate with many communities and we are grateful to Gibraltar for once again getting behind this positive and inspiring campaign.





