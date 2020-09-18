Mayor's Award Presentation 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

The Mayor John Gonçalves conferred Mayor’s Awards ceremonies held at City Hall on Monday 14th, Tuesday 15th, Wednesday 16th, and Thursday 17th September 2020.

The Mayor receives advice from the Awards Committee on nominations received from members of the public and may also put forward his nominations.

The Mayor’s Community Awards this year went to:

Daphne Alcantara

For her commitment to the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, who in turn provide assistance to both patients and their families by fundraising, providing support sessions and creating awareness through Dementia Friends.

Steven Belilo

For his hard work and dedication in organising The Med Steps Challenge 5 for Cancer Relief.

George Burns

For his prompt intervention whilst off duty in administering CPR to a patient until the arrival of the GHA Ambulance and so contributing to the patients positive outcome.

Brian Adam Hugh Callaghan OBE GMD

For his commitment and dedication to the Gibraltar International Chess Festival.

Mark Cooper

For his hard work and dedication in organising The Med Steps Challenge 5 for Cancer Relief.

Clive Downs

For his prompt intervention whilst off duty in administering CPR to a patient until the arrival of the GHA Ambulance and so contributing to the patients positive outcome.

Frances Dreher

For her prompt intervention whilst off duty in administering CPR to a patient until the arrival of the GHA Ambulance and so contributing to the patients positive outcome.

Manolo Galliano

For his lifelong work with Cultural events and Cultural Heritage.

Stewart Harrison

For his work in preparing successive Cyber Centurion Teams from the Comprehensive Schools, which goes above and beyond his professional duties.

Janet Howitt

For her unflinching commitment to environmental issues and dedication to the work of the Environmental Safety Group.

Marta Morales

For her work at the GHA Dialysis Unit, and for her devotion over the years to the care of the patients.

John Karin Pacheco

For his hard work and dedication in organising The Med Steps Challenge 5 for Cancer Relief.

Julio Malcolm Pons BEM

For his tireless commitment to various causes and charities over the years.

Abraham Seruya

For his voluntary work at the Shaar Hashamayim Synagogue and at other local Synagogues, and for his devotion over the years to the Elderly Care Agency’s John Mackintosh Home for the elderly.





