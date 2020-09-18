Gibraltar Parents For Education Initiates Dialogue With Government

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2020 .

Representatives from Gibraltar Parents For Education (‘GPFE’) recently had the opportunity to meet with Minister Prof. John Cortes and Keri Scott, Senior Education Adviser at the Department of Education (‘DoE’).

A spokesperson for GPFE set out the purpose of the meeting: “We took the opportunity to introduce the group and to highlight its objectives, namely that we intend to formalise ourselves as a fully-fledged association representing parents in the context of education in Gibraltar. Our immediate focus is on concerns related to ongoing education in light of the impact of Covid-19 on the community. It was good to hear Prof Cortes welcoming the establishment of the group. He expressed the view the GPFE initiative is one that we’ve needed in Gibraltar for some time now.”.

GPFE presented a petition signed by circa 400 people calling for the closure of schools to be a last resort. GPFE welcomed the Minister’s commitment at the meeting that this view is shared by the Government, and noted the Government’s point that school closures had been precipitated in March due to the fall in attendance as a result of the initial impact of Covid.

GPFE then reiterated its determination, also echoed in the petition, that the uninterrupted delivery of the curriculum should be the principal goal of the DoE, and that, in order to achieve this, remote learning facilities should be put in place as a measure of last resort, to deal with the twin contingencies of teacher self-isolation and student absence. The group made clear its view that the facilities deployed in the previous academic year were not fit for purpose, and that the curriculum must be delivered.

The Minister underlined recent advances made in this area and stressed that considerable work is under way to address these issues, including the prioritisation of ‘catch-up’ learning and the commencement of planning for these contingencies. GPFE stressed the prioritisation of these concerns, especially in light of the fact that we are not in control of examination schedules and the need for communication of these measures to the community. There was a further request for clarity in terms of what the contingency plans are, and how they will affect both students and parents in Gibraltar.

Both sides, however, were in total agreement that there is no substitute for in-person, in-classroom teaching.

Concluding, the GPFE spokesperson acknowledged the positive nature of the meeting and said: “We wish to thank the Minister for his time and have welcomed his invitation for us to follow up this meeting by sending him a list of specific areas of concern, and for a subsequent meeting to discuss these issues.”

GPFE welcomed the determination to keep schools open and looks forward to continued communication with the Minister and the Department to ensure that parents’ voices are heard in the debate on education in Gibraltar.