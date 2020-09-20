Cross-Frontier Worker Dies From COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2020 .

The Government says it very much regrets to inform the public that a female cross-frontier worker in her 40s has died from COVID-19.

The person in question was diagnosed and died in Spain where she was a resident. The Government has become aware of this death through persons who know the deceased. It has been confirmed through contact between the relevant medical authorities.

The Government would like to express its most sincere condolences to her family, friends and work colleagues.

The Government repeats the advice given to the public to take extra precautions if travelling to Spain. This includes the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing and high levels of hygiene.