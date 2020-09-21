Minister Issues Survey On Primary Care Centre

Today, the Minister for Health has launched an online Patient Satisfaction Survey to obtain feedback from users of the Primary Care Centre. The purpose of the survey is for the Minister to understand the issues with the Primary Care Centre directly from users themselves.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The survey will be open for one week and will be available online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCCsatisfactionsurvey

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey but is unable to do so online, may call the office of the Minister of Health on 20007386 and the survey can be completed for them by an officer from the Minister’s office.

Minister of Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said, ‘Having consulted with the department, I also wish to listen to the members of the public and would like to hear from them. They can give us the best first-hand information which comes from those who are actually using the service. This information will be vital if we are to continue to improve the quality of carte that we provide and I look forward to hearing what people have to tell us.’





