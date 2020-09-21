Chief Minister Sends Condolences To Spanish Foreign Minister On Sudden Death Of Antonio Garcia Ferrer

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has sent his personal condolences and those of the Government of Gibraltar to Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on the sudden death of Spanish diplomat Antonio Garcia Ferrer.

In his letter, Mr Picardo, refers to Mr Garcia Ferrer’s efforts and generosity during the many negotiations to achieve a concensus over Gibraltar on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

According to the Chief Minister, Mr Garcia Ferrer became a valued colleague and won the respect and friendship of the Gibraltar negotiators.

Mr Picardo asks the Foreign Minister to convey his personal condolences and that of his team to the bereaved family and colleagues of the Spanish negotiators.





