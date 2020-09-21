Government Issues Technical Notice On Movement Of Goods

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2020 .

The Government has today issued the second in a series of Technical Notices which this time sets out the position at the end of the transition period in relation to the movement of goods.

Gibraltar, together with the United Kingdom, left the European Union at the end of January and remain in a period of transition until 31 December 2020.

The Notice makes it clear that businesses and citizens should familiarise themselves with the possible changes to import and export procedures and take appropriate action to mitigate these where necessary.

It emphasises the point that the Government can only prepare in those areas that are within its control.

There are no changes expected to imports from the European Union.

However, the Notice sets out a number of changes that could materialise in the importation of certain goods from the United Kingdom in the event that there is no agreement with the European Union. This arises because the UK would become a Third Country to the EU.

The changes include a new requirement for goods of animal origin from the UK or other third countries to enter and leave the EU through a “Border Control Post” (BCP) while on transit to Gibraltar.

The Technical Notice reminds the public that controls on persons and on goods have led to disproportionate delays at the border in the past. It adds that the Government is exploring a whole range of different options, some of which are designed to suppress those controls or reduce them as much as possible.

It is also important to make clear that any future wider UK-EU agreement may also affect the movement of goods between Gibraltar and the European Union.

The public will recall that in 2018 and 2019, at the time of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Government conducted a similar public information campaign on the consequences of leaving the European Union without a deal.