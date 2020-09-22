Christmas And New Years Events To Be Held In A Different Format

22 September 2020

The Ministry of Culture has announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in keeping with Public Health guidelines in relation to large gatherings, the Christmas Festival of Lights, the Christmas Attractions at John Mackintosh Square and the New Year’s Celebrations at Casemates will not be held this year in their usual format.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services is already working on behalf of the Ministry on an online offering for both the Christmas Festival of Lights and the New Year’s Celebrations. Further details will be announced in due course.

Discussions are being held shortly with the Cavalcade Committee to decide whether the 2021 Three Kings’ Cavalcade will be able to proceed.

We will keep these arrangements under constant review as we will want to bring back these events, where possible, if the pandemic improves.

Minister for Culture, John Cortes commented: “It is indeed sad that we have had to take these decisions. But it is important that our celebrations this Festive Season don’t become a cause for regret later. We will find other ways to enjoy ourselves, responsibly, as we did on National Day, as we await better times.”

