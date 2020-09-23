Tourist Board Supports Darts Events

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has announced it is supporting three Gibraltarians taking part in a PDC Development Tour event in Barnsley, UK.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette will be playing a total of six events over this coming weekend. Over the next six months they will be representing Gibraltar in various darts tournaments and will help to promote the Gibraltar brand. Sean will also be playing in the 2020 PDC World Youth Under 24 Championship and Justin and Craig may also go on to qualify for the World Cup through ranking points played in the Developmental Tour events.

Minister Vijay Daryanani said, “We are extremely pleased to support these young boys excelling at darts. No doubt they will do us proud as always. The Gibraltar brand will be displayed on the shirts worn by the participants and I’m sure they will be great ambassadors for Gibraltar at these events. I have always been a great advocate of supporting home grown talent and I am delighted to assist Craig, Sean and Justin in their endeavours.”