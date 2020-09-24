“Human Error” Caused Today’s Power Outage

Written by YGTV Team on 24 September 2020 .

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority has provided an update regarding the cause of today’s power outage.

Whilst undergoing checks at the North Mole Power Station, one of the systems which provides power to all the auxiliaries of the running generators, was accidently taken off line, caused by human error, resulting in the loss of two generators which at the time were generating about 80% of Gibraltar’s power needs. The remaining power generators on line, which were supplying power at the time, were not able to compensate for the loss, thus resulting in a black out.

No fault was identified on the system and therefore power was restored as safely and as soon as possible.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority apologises to all customers affected for any inconvenience caused.