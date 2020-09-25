49th Conference Of The British Islands And Mediterranean Region

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is currently participating in the 49th Regional Conference of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region that has been organised by CPA Malta. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the conference is being held virtually with branches from the region joining the conference via video. The Gibraltar delegation is attending as a group and is based in the Gibraltar Parliament.

A statement follows below:

The Gibraltar Branch is represented by the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for the Health Authority, Justice, Multiculturalism, Equality and Community Affairs who is the Leader of the delegation, the Hon Steven Linares MP, Minister for Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport, and Opposition Members the Hon Edwin J Reyes MP and the Hon Roy M Clinton MP.

The Conference theme this year is: “The role of Parliamentarians in times of crisis” and the Conference focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and how this has impacted the Parliaments in the region. This is meant to review and reflect on the realities that legislatures have had to face in the past few months.

The Conference takes the form of a series of plenary sessions addressed by invited speakers on selected relevant topics followed by workshops in which delegates are invited to contribute and discuss.





