Guidance On New Mask-Wearing Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2020 .

The Government says continues to work to slow the growth of numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the community and will add measures to those already in place.

The Government says its strategy is to introduce measures which will have an effect and thereby avoid having to impose general lockdown measures, leaving such an eventuality to a “last resort.”

As a result, new measures regarding mask wearing came into effect on Saturday 26th September.

These measures affect the wearing of masks in Public Areas, Businesses, Hair and Beauty Salons, Estate Agents, Medical and Health Services, Motor Vehicle Dealers, Gymnasiums, Restaurants, Cafeterias, Bars and Takeaways.

Masks are not required to be worn in gyms by those who are exercising. A copy of the guidance note is attached with further details (please note: school maps omitted due to poor quality of images):