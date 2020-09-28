Third COVID-19 Case Identified In Westside School

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2020 .

A third positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Westside School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education. The Contact Tracing Bureau has been in contact with relevant staff members and students and interviewed them in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self-isolate.

The Government says there is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous two cases.

The latest available information is that 14 individuals (7 staff members and 7 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self- isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Students who attend Westside School are advised to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents and students are reminded that individuals with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Close contacts and siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..