Calpe Conference Details

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2020 .

The 2020 Calpe Conference will take place from 15th to 17th October. Given the need to maintain social distancing measures, the conference will be made available to delegates via digital media. The event will be held at the University of Gibraltar, but only speakers will be present on location.

Given COVID-19 issues worldwide, it has not been possible to bring speakers from abroad. Instead, an exciting conference on Gibraltar’s natural history, with mainly Gibraltarian speakers, has been put together.

Commenting on this year’s conference, Minister with responsibility for Heritage and the Environment, Professor John Cortes, said, “It is a testament to the quality of Gibraltarian researchers that a conference that is now world renowned, can be held with a unique local line-up. I look forward to this exciting conference and I am grateful to have been offered the opportunity to participate in it as a speaker.”

Further details, programme, and how to register will issue shortly.