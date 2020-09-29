Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘World Dream’

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “World Dream” is currently carrying out a technical call at Gibraltar.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

The Cruise Liner “World Dream” is currently carrying out a technical call at Gibraltar and first dropped anchor in the Gibraltar anchorage on the 28th September 2020 at around 10:00 hrs.

Cruise liner “World Dream” will shift to an alongside berth on the 29th September. The vessel is scheduled to depart on Wednesday 30th September.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this is not a cruise call, the vessel doesn’t have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores and to discharge garbage. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.





