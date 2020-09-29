Governor Visits The Gibraltar Heritage Trust

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The Governor, David Steel, recently visited the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at The Main Guard, John Mackintosh Square.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

During his visit he met the Trustees and members of Staff. Sir David has very kindly accepted to be Patron of the Trust during his tenure as Governor. He has a wealth of experience on matters of heritage preservation in the U.K. and the Trust looks forward to sharing this with him. During his visit he toured the premises and then had a round table meeting where the Chairman, Trustees and the CEO briefed him on on-going projects and how the Trust operates.