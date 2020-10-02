Further Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Government Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2020 .

There have been 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools: Notre Dame Lower Primary; St Anne’s Upper Primary, Bayside and Westside.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 4 schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

Notre Dame

This is the first case identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self isolate.

St Anne’s

This is the second case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first case. 14 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 12 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside

This is the first case identified within this school. 7 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Westside

This is the fourth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous 3 cases. 13 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 13 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in all of the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.





