Further Positive Cases Of COVID-19 In Government Schools

Written by YGTV Team on .

There have been 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools. 

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools: Notre Dame  Lower Primary; St Anne’s Upper Primary, Bayside and Westside. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 4 schools and the Department of  Education and have conducted interviews with relevant individuals. All individuals who have been  identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self  isolate. 

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than  15 minutes. 

The latest available information is as follows: 

Notre Dame 

This is the first case identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff  members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and  therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed  to self isolate. 

St Anne’s 

This is the second case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link  between this positive case and the first case. 14 individuals within the school setting (2 staff  members and 12 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and  all have been instructed to self isolate.

 

Bayside 

This is the first case identified within this school. 7 individuals within the school setting (1 staff  member and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and  all have been instructed to self isolate. 

Westside 

This is the fourth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link  between this positive case and the previous 3 cases. 13 individuals within the school setting (0 staff  members and 13 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and  all have been instructed to self isolate. 

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the  relevant Head Teacher. 

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend  school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111. 

Pupils in all of the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have  not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau. 

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as  normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.



