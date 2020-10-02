COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 2nd October - 63 Cases

Friday 2nd October 2020

Total tests done: 48,160

Test results pending: 77

Test results received: 48,083

Confirmed cases: 416

Active cases: 63 (62 : residents / 1 : visitors)

Recovered cases: 351

Self-isolation: 546

Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive Cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 15,148 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.