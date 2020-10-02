COVID-19 Information Update - Friday 2nd October - 63 Cases
Friday 2nd October 2020
Total tests done: 48,160
Test results pending: 77
Test results received: 48,083
Confirmed cases: 416
Active cases: 63 (62 : residents / 1 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 351
Self-isolation: 546
Positive Cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive Cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 15,148 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.