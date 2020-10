COVID-19 Drive-Thru Permanently Relocated To Midtown Coach Park

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2020 .

The Government says the Public Health COVID-19 drive-thru at Rooke will permanently relocate to the Midtown coach park this weekend.

This is due to the changing weather that is experienced in autumn and winter.

Access to the new location will be via Reclamation Road.

Signs will be displayed accordingly.