COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 5th October - 68 Cases
5th October 2020
Total tests done: 49,149
Test results pending: 7
Test results received: 49,142
Confirmed cases: 432
Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 363
Self-isolation: 381
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 15,273 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.