COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 5th October - 68 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2020 .

5th October 2020

Total tests done: 49,149

Test results pending: 7

Test results received: 49,142

Confirmed cases: 432

Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 363

Self-isolation: 381

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 15,273 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.





