COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 5th October - 68 Cases

5th October 2020  

Total tests done: 49,149 

Test results pending: 7 

Test results received: 49,142 

Confirmed cases: 432 

Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 363 

Self-isolation: 381 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1 

Positive cases in CCU: 0  

Positive Cases in ERS: 0  

Deaths: 0  

A total of 15,273 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.



