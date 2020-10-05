Royal Gibraltar Regiment To Conduct Training Exercise This Week

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) will be conducting a training exercise during the period  Monday 5-Thursday 8 October.  The soldiers will be exercising in a number of areas, including the Upper Rock, Europa Road, Buffadero Training Area, South Mole, Rock Gun and Fossway.  They will also be transiting though the outskirts of town on Monday 5 October.

The exercise will involve approximately 60 RG soldiers in full uniform with weapons.  There may be an element of night time firing.  Firing will only be conducted on MoD estates. 



