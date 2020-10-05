Gibraltar Honours Board Calls For National Honours Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2020 .

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Governor, says it will meet in November to consider nominations for the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 and the Gibraltar Award.

A statement follows below:

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, that have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 30th October 2020 on a GHB Nomination Proforma for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the GHB Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Reception or by email to the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nominations can be supported by up to two letters of endorsement from people with a personal knowledge of the nominees’ contribution or service. Nominations received after the deadline will be deferred until the next call for honours.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours – albeit nominations should not recommend someone for a specific award as this is decided by the GHB.

∙ Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service up to International level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community up to International level.

∙ Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Awarded for having made a most prominent, distinguished and decisive contribution / service at National level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to an all-encompassing enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

∙ Member of the British Empire (MBE). Awarded for having made a most distinguished and decisive contribution / service at local level within a certain field or for discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

∙ British Empire Medal (BEM). Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.

∙ Gibraltar Award (GA). Awarded for a most distinguished and decisive ‘hands-on’ contribution / service at a local level within a certain field or discipline; a contribution / service that has led to the enhancement of life / outcomes for the Gibraltarian Community.





