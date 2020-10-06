Financial Support To Caterers Is “Significant, Fair And Reasonable” Says Government

The Government has said that financial support given to Caterers has been "significant, fair and reasonable".

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Caterers Association fail to accept that the substantial reductions in their rents, their rates, their license fees for their tables and chairs, a financial payment to them of 20% of their Beat 1 Payment and the availability of Government backed loans is significant and unprecedented support for their businesses.

Government further notes that it awaits their detailed proposals on the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme which Government have expressed their in principle support for. It is for the GCA to make these proposals.

The Association believes it should have larger rental discounts, larger financial payments, and larger reductions on their tables and chairs licence fees.

HMGovernment of Gibraltar does not agree and believes the support granted is significant,fair and reasonable in all the circumstances.We believe this package of measures is more than that provided in any other country for this sector.

The purpose of the Business Support measures is to provide real financial support to this industry at this very difficult and challenging time. Restaurant owners must understand that survival is the objective of these measures and not for them to profit at the expense of the tax payer. There will be hardship in this and every sector but Government cannot and will not fund businesses further than these measures.





