COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 6th October - 68 Cases
Tuesday 6th October 2020
Total tests done: 49,864
Test results pending: 30
Test results received: 49,834
Confirmed cases: 437
Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 368
Self-isolation: 304
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 15,456 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.