COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 6th October - 68 Cases

Tuesday 6th October 2020  

Total tests done: 49,864 

Test results pending: 30 

Test results received: 49,834 

Confirmed cases: 437 

Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)  

Recovered cases: 368 

Self-isolation: 304 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1 

Positive cases in CCU: 0  

Positive Cases in ERS: 0  

Deaths: 0  

A total of 15,456 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and  systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.



