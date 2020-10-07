GDP Holds Second Forum For Females

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2020 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Forum for Females (FFF) held their second event last Thursday, 1st October 2020.

A statement follows below:

Last week’s event was attended by members of the Forum and colleagues from the wider MOD Gibraltar community, with the theme this year being ‘My Journey’. The GDP Forum for Females has now been running for over a year and continues to provide a platform for discussion across all areas of the GDP, successfully running focus groups with other colleagues within the Force to openly discuss any issues affecting all members.

The guest speakers at the Forum were Marlene Hassan Nahon MP, Together Gibraltar and RA Gibraltar’s Station Commander, Wing Commander Annella Doherty. Both spoke about their personal experiences on how they had arrived at their current roles and how they achieved success in their respective fields. In her conclusion to the Forum, Marlene Hassan Nahon MP said: “The fight for the further integration of women in the work place, both here and in the world of politics, is a really worthy and necessary fight. It’s crucial! It’s crucial for us, for our world and for the future world of our children and grandchildren.”

Having already achieved several of its key objectives including increasing the number of women in the GDP and DGS, raising awareness of gender issues and building the self confidence of women within the workplace, the Forum looks forward to continued working with the Senior Leadership Team and building on the good work and postive achievements to date.

More recently, the GDP reviewed their recruitment and advertising strategy to attract a wider range of candidates from diverse backgrounds. This resulted in both the GDP and the Defence Guard Service (DGS) running successful recruitment campaigns which saw a significant increase in the number of women, both applying, and ultimately joining the organisation.



