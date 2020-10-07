COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 7th October - 68 Cases
7th October 2020
Total tests done: 50,536
Test results pending: 9
Test results received: 50,527
Confirmed cases: 445
Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 376
Self-isolation: 348
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 15,680 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.