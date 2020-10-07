COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 7th October - 68 Cases

7th October 2020

Total tests done: 50,536

Test results pending: 9

Test results received: 50,527

Confirmed cases: 445

Active cases: 68 (67: residents / 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 376

Self-isolation: 348

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 15,680 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.





