Georgian Ambassador To The UK Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2020 .

The Government says it was delighted to welcome the Georgian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, H.E. Sofia Katsarava, to Gibraltar today on an official visit.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met Ms Katsarava at No 6 Convent Place to discuss matters of mutual interest to Gibraltar and Georgia, and explore the further development of the relationships between both countries.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani, also met with Ms Katsarava, to discuss many different issues relating to the Minister’s varied portfolio. Matters touched upon were Business, Tourism and the Port.

Minister Daryanani said, “It was an absolute pleasure to meet Ambassador Katsarava. It gave us the opportunity to discuss many different issues and look at similarities that may exist between Georgia and Gibraltar”.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I was delighted to welcome Ambassador Katsarava to Gibraltar and look forward to continuing and developing this positive relationship in the future.’