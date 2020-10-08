Promotions At Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service

Following from recent promotional boards held at HMGOG Human Resources Department, the Fire and Rescue Service has a new addition to the Senior Management Team and to their Fire Safety Department. 

Mr Edgar Ramirez has been promoted to Divisional Officer (DO) – Operations and Training.  DO Ramirez joined the service in March 2002 after successfully completing the mandated  recruit training course at the Fire Service College in the UK. During his initial years at the  GFRS he undertook and successfully passed all his statutory qualifications. In February 2008  he was promoted to Leading Fire Fighter and immediately demonstrated his capabilities as an  infectious leader with sound decision making attributes, very swiftly progressing through the rank structure within the Operations Department. 

Mr Ramirez has attended numerous Operational and Incident Command courses at the Fire  Service College and other UK and European training providers. These have included the  Incident Command Crew and Watch Commanders course, tactical ship fire-fighting, Incident  Command Level 3, LNG Awareness and Incident Command, High Rise (tall buildings) Incident  Command, Hazardous Materials Instructor and Hazardous Materials Advisor (HMA) course.  He is also a Graduate Member of the Institution of Fire Engineers and a Chartered Member of  the Chartered Management Institute. The role of HMA was a first for Gibraltar’s Fire Service,  and is extremely important to any Fire and Rescue Service. He is our sole subject matter  expert in this field and is frequently sought after by the Fire Service and other agencies for  guidance and assistance on matters relating to Hazardous Materials, Environmental  Protection and Decontamination.  

DO Ramirez has also been actively involved in numerous operational improvement projects  and is considered a change champion. As Head of Operations and Training he now faces the  challenge of leading and ensuring that the performance, competence and operational  readiness of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service is maintained at the expected level of  professionalism and efficiency in order to safely and effectively serve the citizens of Gibraltar. 

Mr Adrian McComb joined the fire service in August 2000 and spent most of his formative  years in Red Watch. He was promoted to Leading Fire Fighter in 2009 and transferred to the  Fire Safety Department in 2011. He attended an array of courses at the Fire Service College  to become a competent Fire Safety officer. These courses included practical fire investigation,  fire alarms and emergency lighting, fire safety in non-residential and high risk premises,  sprinklers, building regulations and fire engineering principles.

Mr McComb became a Graduate Member of the Institute of Fire Engineers in 2007 and  continued to develop further by completing the CIOEH Levels 2 and 3 in Risk Assessments,  IFE Level 4 in Civil Emergencies and Disaster Management and the IFE Level 4 in Leadership  and Management. 

As Station Officer in the Fire Safety department Mr McComb will now be responsible for the  management and development of the department’s daily activities involving entertainment  and leisure area licences, petroleum licences, community fire safety, events and fireworks, fire  hazards and providing fire safety measures for new building projects submitted through the  planning and building control process as part of the GFRS ethos of Prevention, Protection and  Response. 

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: Both officers should be incredibly proud of themselves.  Two role models that I am sure will inspire others to follow in their footsteps. I want to take  this opportunity to congratulate Mr Edgar Ramirez and Mr Adrian McComb for their  respective promotions and wish them both the very best as they take on the enormous  challenges faced by a modern day Fire and Rescue Service.  



