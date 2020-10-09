Mental Health And Wellbeing Talk For GDP

As part of British Forces Gibraltar’s Mental Health Awareness Week, officers and  supervisors from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) welcomed Mr Tony Gaul MBE to speak  at the GDP Social Club in the Naval Base. 

A statement follows below:

Tony, a British Army veteran, provided a powerful account of his personal journey and how  he managed the issues that had affected him. Talking from personal experience, he stressed the importance of everyone taking time to look after each other. He identified key  issues that supervisors should be fully aware of and also highlighted the importance of work  colleagues being alert, always being ready to listen and remaining vigilant, enabling them to  recognise any changes in their colleagues’ behaviour. 

Tony closed the discussion by summarising the key points for organisations and individuals  and provided examples of how a positive approach can enhance life experiences.




