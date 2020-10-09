Emergency Response Driver Training For GDP

Along with colleagues from HM Customs, the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service, and the  Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recently  completed an Emergency Response Instruction Course. 

The 4-day course conducted in Gibraltar, provided existing driver trainers with information on  new systems of teaching and improved methods of testing the competence of individual  students. The course was delivered by Emergency Response Driver Training Limited (ERDT), an organisation accredited by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. 

Passing the course means that the successful Instructors can now begin to deliver the  training and assess those required as response drivers within their respective organisations.  As a result of this training, members of the community should see more vehicles from the  above agencies operating with blue lights and audible warnings around Gibraltar. 

Joint training such as this keeps the response driving standards of the emergency services  in Gibraltar at the highest level, allowing drivers to respond quickly and safely. It also  provides GDP personnel with a further opportunity to engage with their counterparts in the  other agencies. 



