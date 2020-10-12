Government Calls Out GSD Comments On BEAT 3.0 Measures

The Government has stated that the GSD’s recent comments on BEAT 3.0 measures are “incredible and irresponsible”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is incredible and irresponsible for the GSD to state that they did not agree with the Beat 3.0 measures when they 100% know, as the whole of Gibraltar does, that these measures are simply a continuation of the same previous measures! To pretend as they do that they did not know of these measures is pure fantasy. Every business person in Gibraltar will now know that the GSD cannot be trusted to tell the truth.

The Beat Measures have been successful in supporting businesses and protecting jobs. That is what they were intended to do. This has been welcomed by CELAC and specifically by the Chamber of Commerce and the GFSB and Unite - only days ago acknowledged that this support had kept job losses to a minimum. Mr Clinton should control his excited and unwarranted support for his GSD election colleague, Mr Yeats as no workers or catering industry businesses have been thrown under a bus by these measures. It seems when it comes to his own political colleagues, Mr Clinton wants to spend more tax payers money as the measures he himself agreed, are now not enough.

Government understands that the vast majority of catering establishments welcome and appreciate the significant financial support they have received at this difficult time. For some of them, it will never be enough. It is extraordinary that the GSD should be supporting these.

The entire business community has welcomed these measures.

Mr Azzopardi should refrain from suggesting the Government statement was a “Lie” as he wrote in a recent tweet. He knows the truth and it is about time he showed the political maturity Gibraltar expects from its political leaders, especially at this challenging time. With Government facing up to generational challenges such as Brexit and COVID-19, this childish and misleading outbursts from the Leader of the Opposition are pathetic.

Government maintains that the financial support provided is significant, fair and reasonable as the entire community acknowledges, even if some of the GCA Committee members continue to promote restaurants abroad on their social media feeds.





