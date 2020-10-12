CUSP Concerned Over Welfare Of Students Abroad

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2020 .

CUSP has called for the education department to "prioritise the safety" of Gibraltar students.

A statement from CUSP follows below:

Our policy on overseas students (below) called for the Department of Education to maintain contact with Gibraltarian students studying outside Gibraltar. The severe lockdowns experienced by several universities makes this even more important. We are concerned about the welfare of students who are many miles from home, confined to their accommodation. These students will be attending lectures and seminars remotely, which makes learning much harder and reduces the important interactions that add so much to tertiary education.



When you add in the distance from home and hence the increased difficulty in families’ ability to provide support, the stress on these students will be substantial.



CUSP considers that the education department should prioritise the safety of Gibraltar students. Our policy paper on students overseas asked the education department to check in with students to make sure all is well. Given recent events, we consider that the Department should go a bit further. We recommend that the Department should discuss the situation with the different universities where Gibraltar students are studying. As part of this conversation, they should ask the universities what flexibility there is for students to return home and continue their courses from there.



If a university is not prepared to consider this, we suggest that the Department then allow the students in the worst affected, or the ones in strong lockdown, the option to return home with no penalties on their scholarships.



We also consider that the situation makes the timely payment of scholarships even more vital. We encourage the Department to make these payments without delay, and to publish their progress in this area on national news channels.