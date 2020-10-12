Housing Department Allocates 135 Flats Despite COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2020 .

The Housing Department has announced that a total of 135 flats have been allocated during the period of 1st January 2020 to 30th September 2020 collectively ranging from all the housing lists available.

A statement from the Government follows below

This is despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected some of the department’s working practices.

The unpredictable nature for the turnaround of flats has required maximum use of all of the department’s resources, some of which were quite limited during the pandemic lockdown.

The Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency and their subcontractors have worked tirelessly throughout these difficult months to ensure a swift, safe and efficient turnaround of flats.

Regular meetings have been held between Housing Department and Housing Works Agency with theTenants’Associations to iron out many issues of concern and in many cases these concerns have either been solved or are in the process of being solved.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Steven Linares, said: “It is incredible how the Housing Department together with the Housing Works Agency have been able to allocate 135 flats during these difficult times, even while they have also been busy in other areas and instrumental in managing our elderly in our pensioner flats.

“I have together with officials from the Housing Department and the Housing Works Agency met with most of the Tenants’ Associations to listen to their concerns in order to improve the lives of people living in Government properties. By the end of 2020, I will also have met all those Tenants’ Associations I have still not met.

“As the Minister for Housing, I am extremely proud to be at the helm of this department, and together with my hardworking and dedicated staff we will continue with our endeavours to assist as many applicants as possible with the allocation of Government accommodation and the general standard of living.We will continue to work hard to try to solve allthe housing issues that come our way.

“I have already visited many estates and in the next few months I will continue to visit some others. Together with my staff, I would like to wish all these new tenants all the very best in their new homes”.