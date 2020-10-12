Literature Week Interactive And Online

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2020 .

The Ministry of Culture will be organising a Literature Week from the 9th to 13th November.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Sadly, and due to COVID-19, the 2020 Gibraltar Literary Festival has been cancelled, but the importance of books and literature must be recognised and celebrated.

On its behalf, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will be producing both interactive and online events for five days, focusing predominantly on Gibraltar authors.

The events will include:

‘An Audience With…’ – Daily evening talks at the Charles Hunt Room, these will be streamed online.

Daily book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle

Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors

Storytelling at the Alameda Gardens

School lectures focusing on several topics and featuring various local writers · The Ministry of Culture Bookmark competition

The Ministry of Culture Poetry competition

Daily book reviews on GCS / John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages · New library card design competition

More details on the schedule of events will be released shortly. For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.