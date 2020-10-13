GGCA Says 28 Administrative Assistant Candidates To Commence Employment Shortly

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2020 .

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

The GGCA Executive Committee was very glad to learn that the Administrative Assistant recruitment process is ongoing, as 28 candidates have been selected and are due to commence employment shortly.

We feel that this is a very positive step forward for the clerical civil service, as a significant number of entry level posts have been vacant since 2015. However, we are still aware that, notwithstanding the 28 posts to be filled imminently, there are still 57 entry level vacancies within the Administrative Assistant and Administrative Officer grades. This means that only 33% of the vacant posts will be filled - we therefore hope that this is a first stage selection process and that all vacant posts will be filled in due course.

Evidently, it is very difficult to run public services effectively with such long running short staffing issues, and we would like to point out that respecting the established complement is essential to a productive and fully functional civil service.





