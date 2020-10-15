COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 15th October - 88 Cases
Thursday 15th October 2020
Total tests done: 55,677
Test results pending: 5
Test results received: 55,672
Confirmed cases: 531 (+15 new positive cases)
Active cases: 88 (86: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 439 (+4 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 569
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 17,118 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.