COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 15th October - 88 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2020 .

Thursday 15th October 2020

Total tests done: 55,677

Test results pending: 5

Test results received: 55,672

Confirmed cases: 531 (+15 new positive cases)

Active cases: 88 (86: residents / 2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 439 (+4 new recovered)

Self-isolation: 569

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths: 0

A total of 17,118 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.