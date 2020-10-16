GFRS Officers Attend Fire Investigation Course

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2020 .

Leading Firefighter Shane Brown and Leading Firefighter Dwayne Trinidad of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently completed the Practical Fire Investigation Course at the Fire Service College in Moreton in Marsh.

The course has been developed and is delivered in conjunction with the College of Policing for both fire investigators and forensic investigators. It is a blended programme, consisting of internet based pre-course study, followed by a one-week practical course. The course provides delegates with the underpinning knowledge and understanding required for the role of a fire investigator and develops investigative skills as a fire/crime scene investigator.

Leading Firefighters Brown and Trinidad will now join the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Investigation team, and will be called upon to undertake fire investigations involving fatalities, serious injuries, suspected arson or major financial losses which have the potential to become the subject of legal proceedings.