Governor Visits Gibraltar Tourist Board

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2020 .

The Governor, Sir David Steel, visited the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) offices earlier today.

His Excellency was greeted by Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port and Mr Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive of the GTB.

His Excellency met the GTB’s team, learning about their roles and was able to discuss the tourism industry at length with Minister Daryanani.

Minister Daryanani, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Gibraltar Tourist Board. In a short space of time, he has acquainted himself with our tourist product and it was the perfect opportunity to exchange ideas”.