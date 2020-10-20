Positive Cases In Schools 20th October 2020

There have been 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools. 

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Westside School and one positive case of  COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following schools: St Bernard’s Lower Primary; St  Anne’s Upper Primary; and Bayside School. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all three schools and the Department of  Education and are in the process of conducting interviews with all relevant individuals. All those  identified as close contacts will be required to self-isolate. 

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than  15 minutes. 

The latest available information is as follows: 

St Bernard’s Lower Primary 

This is the third positive case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link  between this positive case and the previous cases. 6 individuals within the school setting (6  lunchtime staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with this  third positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. 

St Anne’s Upper Primary 

This is the third case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link  between this positive case and the first cases. 25 individuals within the school setting (3 staff  members and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and  all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside 

This is the fifth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between  this positive case and previous cases. The Contact Tracing Team are in the process of identifying  how many individuals within the school setting have been in close contact with the positive case. All  will be instructed to self isolate. 

Westside 

These are the sixth and seventh cases identified within this school. There is no identified  epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases. The Contact Tracing Team  are in the process of identifying how many individuals within the school setting have been in close  contact with the positive case. All will be instructed to self isolate. 

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the  relevant Head Teacher. 

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend  school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111. 

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not  been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau. 

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as  normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

