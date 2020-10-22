GSD Says Government “Should Broker TV Dispute Solutions As Promised”

Written by YGTV Team on 22 October 2020 .

The dispute between Gibtelecom, Umee and GibSat should be resolved so that consumers do not suffer, according to the GSD.

A statement continued: “Some of these consumers are elderly and are already suffering enough as a result of COVID restrictions, with television providing a welcome respite. All parties should work together rather than immerse themselves in a destructive dispute which can only lead to a worsening of the service available to viewers.

“In January 2019 when the loss of channels was first threatened the Chief Minister said he was meeting with “the chief executive of Sky in the coming days in a bid to find a way to continue to have Gibraltar included within the broadcaster’s coverage.” The press reported at the time that one of the operators [Umee] had “received the full support of the Chief Minister in its quest to retain the ability to air Sky Channels on its cable TV service.”

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “What has happened since then? Was this another pre- electoral statement by the Chief Minister with no follow-through? The Chief Minister is also in a privileged position to influence outcomes in this dispute as he is the Chairman of Gibtelecom and the Government (via the Gibraltar Savings Bank) is its sole shareholder.

“In that context and with the leadership of the Government all entities should work together to find a way forward that ensures that the best service possible is available to the consumer. If necessary, they should jointly approach channel providers overseas to clinch the best deals for Gibraltar. The current situation where people are mere pawns in a commercial dispute between providers as to the size of the cake they will enjoy simply threatens to ruin it for everyone. People will not understand that the Government idly stood by while the companies slog it out especially when it has a vested interest in one of them and the Chief Minister had promised to broker solutions in the past.”